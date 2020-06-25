Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chelsea Marie Evans, 20, pleaded guilty to a string of stealing charges.
Chelsea Marie Evans, 20, pleaded guilty to a string of stealing charges.
News

‘Thoughtless’ thief jailed for break-ins, car theft

lucy rutherford
25th Jun 2020 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ‘THOUGHTLESS’ woman has been ordered to serve more jail time for breaking into a local hotel and stealing money only two days before she was sentenced for a robbery charge.

Chelsea Marie Evans, 20, pleaded guilty by video link in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today to multiple charges of stealing and enter premises and commit indictable offence. She had been in custody since February 17.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter told the court Evans had committed multiple thefts, including stealing bottles of alcohol from Maroochydore Liquorland, stealing money from a local hotel and breaking into a residence, taking the house owner’s car keys and stealing the car.

“This defendant has committed three separate offences relating to entry of properties and on one of these occasions the defendant was on bail for robbery,” he said.

“The defendant has broken into the victim’s dwelling and stolen property including car keys and entry key to an underground carpark where the vehicle was stolen.”

The court also heard Evans had stolen fuel and obstructed a police officer.

He submitted a jail sentence of 15 months would be suitable which took into account Evans’ recidivist criminal history, as well as her youth.

The court also heard that two days before Evans was sentenced for a robbery offence she broke into the Nambour Commercial Hotel and stole money from the till.

Evans was sentenced to two years and six months’ jail for the robbery offence in the Maroochydore District Court last December.

Duty lawyer Michael Robertson told the court Evans was addicted to meth and alcohol which was one of the reasons she had been a repeat offender.

“She’s exhibiting her youth, in that she’s thoughtless, makes very poor decisions and is easily led,” he said.

“She’s spent her last two birthdays in custody and she’s not yet 21.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Evans needed a high personal deterrence in order to turn her life around.

“Who goes and pinches cash from a till two days before you’re going to be sentenced for robbery? That’s crazy,” he said.

“You don’t get a free ride. There are repercussions for your actions.

“The offending was brazen, resulting from a drug addiction and hanging out with the wrong crowd it seems.”

He sentenced Evans to eight months’ jail, to be served accumulatively on top of her current sentence.

Her parole eligibility date was set at October 16, 2020.

maroochydore magistrates court nambour hotel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leo reflects on how coverage from Times impacted region

        premium_icon Leo reflects on how coverage from Times impacted region

        Local Faces Murgon businessman reveals personal connection that dates back more than 50 years.

        Paper is about the community says ex-Burnett journo

        premium_icon Paper is about the community says ex-Burnett journo

        Life ‘This isn’t about me, this is about the community’s stories.’

        Students at risk of staff working conditions being cut

        premium_icon Students at risk of staff working conditions being cut

        News Union representing employees fear for planned cuts by Lutheran Education Queensland...

        Long time readers look back

        premium_icon Long time readers look back

        News We interviewed some of the South Burnett Time’s most loyal readers about...