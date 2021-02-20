Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jesse Carsburg was killed in a motorcycle crash at Noosa on Sunday.
Jesse Carsburg was killed in a motorcycle crash at Noosa on Sunday.
News

Thousands raised for funeral of young rider

Carlie Walker
20th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The generosity of the Fraser Coast community is again shining through, with thousands of dollars being raised for the funeral of a young crash victim.

Jesse Carsburg, 26, lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding hit a pole in Noosa on February 7.

So far, $3115 has been raised to ease the financial burden on the family he left behind.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Carsburg's funeral was held in Hervey Bay on Friday.

The fundraiser is being held on Go Fund Me, with a blurb on the page saying his family had been left in disbelief over the loss of the Urangan father.

The Go Fund Me page has a target of $5000.

Long-time friend Becky Taylor said she felt like her heart had been ripped out after learning of the death of Mr Carsburg.

She said he was "like an older brother".

"He was the most beautiful and caring person in the world," Ms Taylor said.

"He was always there for everyone no matter what.

"He was a part of my family, and always will be."

The crash happened about 7.15pm on Eenie Creek Rd.

Police had been in the area looking for a motorcycle following reports of one being driven erratically.

Initial investigations indicate the motorcyclist had sped off when the rider spotted a police vehicle.

crash fccrash funeral go fund me
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman wakes to father raping her in living room

        Premium Content Woman wakes to father raping her in living room

        Crime A South Burnett man will spend years locked up after he pleaded guilty to raping his 20-year-old daughter. WARNING GRAPHIC!

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        News Facebook has banned Australian publishers from posting news on their pages – but...

        11 musical instruments missing from Wondai State School

        Premium Content 11 musical instruments missing from Wondai State School

        Crime Police are on the hunt for an unknown person who allegedly broke into a South...

        GOING AHEAD: Date set for Pumpkin Festival‘s 25th year

        Premium Content GOING AHEAD: Date set for Pumpkin Festival‘s 25th year

        Entertainment After the event was cancelled in 2020, event organisers are confident 2021 will be...