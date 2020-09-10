Menu
Details of a horrifying carjacking which saw a 67-year-old woman threatened with a syringe have emerged as police remain on the hunt for the culprit.
Crime

Threatened with syringe: Woman’s carpark horror revealed

by Kara Sonter
10th Sep 2020 8:06 PM
A 67-year-old driver was allegedly threatened with a syringe by another woman during a horrific carjacking at the weekend.

Police remain on the hunt for a woman who allegedly stole the car from the 67-year-old woman driver after allegedly climbing into the grey Mazda 3 at Alexandra Hills Saturday night.

The suspect woman allegedly threatened the driver with a syringe and demanded she be driven to Capalaba.

Just after 3.30pm Saturday, the 67-year-old woman was waiting in her car at Alexandra Hills Shopping Centre when another woman entered the car and sat in the passenger seat.

The woman demanded to be driven to Capalaba and while driving through Chandler on Old Cleveland Road, threatened the 67-year-old woman.

A struggle ensued, where the older woman was allegedly pulled by the hair and suffered facial injuries before the suspect woman took off in the car.

Police today confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

Originally published as Threatened with syringe: Woman's carpark horror revealed

carjacking crime

