Three alleged Kingaroy drug drivers busted just hours apart
FROM driving under the influence of drugs to driving with no licence, this is everything Kingaroy police dealt with since Friday.
Friday 30 October
A 48-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
On Friday October 30 at 8.20am police intercepted a Ford utility on Glendon Street.
The driver allegedly returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.
As a result he will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 30.
A 24-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving with a suspended licence.
At 10am, police intercepted the man driving a Mazda sedan on Moonya Street.
Investigations revealed his licence was allegedly demerit point suspended.
As a result he will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 30.
A 27-year-old Wattlecamp man is due to face court after he was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
At 10.20am police intercepted the man driving a Hyundai hatchback on Haly Street.
The man allegedly returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.
As a result he will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 30.
A 30-year-old Kingaroy woman is due to face court after she was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
At 11.55am police intercepted the woman driving a Holden sedan on Willowglen Street.
The woman allegedly returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.
Investigations also revealed the woman was allegedly driving unlicensed and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.
She will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 30
Saturday October 31
A 39-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving while demerit point suspended and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.
At 7.30pm police intercepted the man driving a Subaru station wagon on Haly Street.
Investigations revealed his licence was allegedly suspended and he was driving a vehicle with a drivers door that was unable to be shut.