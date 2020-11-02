Three alleged Kingaroy drug drivers busted just hours apart

Kingaroy police busted three people four hours apart for allegedly drug driving. (Picture: file)

FROM driving under the influence of drugs to driving with no licence, this is everything Kingaroy police dealt with since Friday.

Friday 30 October

A 48-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

On Friday October 30 at 8.20am police intercepted a Ford utility on Glendon Street.

The driver allegedly returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

As a result he will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 30.

A 24-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving with a suspended licence.

At 10am, police intercepted the man driving a Mazda sedan on Moonya Street.

Investigations revealed his licence was allegedly demerit point suspended.

As a result he will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 30.

A 27-year-old Wattlecamp man is due to face court after he was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

At 10.20am police intercepted the man driving a Hyundai hatchback on Haly Street.

The man allegedly returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

As a result he will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 30.

A 30-year-old Kingaroy woman is due to face court after she was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

At 11.55am police intercepted the woman driving a Holden sedan on Willowglen Street.

The woman allegedly returned a positive sample to a roadside drug test.

Investigations also revealed the woman was allegedly driving unlicensed and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

She will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on November 30

Saturday October 31

A 39-year-old Kingaroy man is due to face court after he was charged with driving while demerit point suspended and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

At 7.30pm police intercepted the man driving a Subaru station wagon on Haly Street.

Investigations revealed his licence was allegedly suspended and he was driving a vehicle with a drivers door that was unable to be shut.