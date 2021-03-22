Menu
Three people, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested and investigations are continuing into a spate of thefts in the Murgon and Wondai areas.
Crime

Three arrested, investigations ongoing into spate of thefts

Dominic Elsome
22nd Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Theft offences have continued to be a major problem for South Burnett police.

Police are continuing to investigate following the theft of shoes from a Murgon shop this week.

About 2.49pm on March 15, unknown offender/s attended a shop located on Lamb Street, Murgon and allegedly stole a pair of Asics Roadblast running shoes.

Investigations into this incident are continuing.

Earlier this month, at approximately 12pm on March 5, a search warrant was executed at a McCord Street, Wondai address in relation to stolen property and drug offences.

As a result of the search, a musical instrument and dangerous drugs was allegedly located and seized.

A 21-year-old Murgon man is scheduled to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 13, charged with receiving stolen property and multiple drug offences.

Then on March 7, at 7.18am, police were conducting patrols along the Bunya Highway, Murgon and located a man allegedly stealing a blue metal stone road base.

The 31-year-old Sandy Ridges man is scheduled to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on March 23, charged with stealing.

Finally at 10.54am on March 12, a push bicycle was allegedly stolen from a Lamb Street, Murgon address.

A 13-year-old Murgon boy is scheduled to appear in the Murgon Children’s Court at a later date, charged with stealing.

