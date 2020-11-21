Menu
Crime

Three assisting police after man shot on Burnett property

Dominic Elsome
21st Nov 2020 9:14 AM
POLICE are investigating after a man was shot in the South Burnett overnight.

The shocking incident occurred on a private property in Proston last night.

Around 6.15pm, police were called to a Susan Crescent property after reports of a 23-year-old man being shot in the leg.

Upon arrival, police commenced tactical first aid before paramedics arrived.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter called to the property just before 6.30pm

He was then flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women‘s Hospital, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a QAS Flight Paramedic.

He remains in a stable condition.

A crime scene remains in place after being declared just before 7pm.

Two men and a woman are currently assisting police with their inquires.

Investigations continue.

South Burnett

