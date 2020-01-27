Menu
AT THE SCENE: There has been a three-vehicle incident near the corner of Kingaroy Cooyar Rd and the Nanango Tarong Road earlier this evening. QAS is currently on scene and will be transporting six patients to the Kingaroy hospital shortly.
THREE CAR COLISION: Six people rushed to hospital

Kate McCormack
27th Jan 2020 7:09 PM
THREE vehicles have been involved in a shocking collision this evening with witnesses to the scene saying it's a miracle people haven't lost their lives.

The incident occurred along the Kingaroy Cooyar Rd, ten minutes (13km) northeast of Maidenwell, with two vehicles ending up on their sides and six people requiring medical attention.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said crews were notified of the crash at 5.55pm and are still currently on scene near the intersection of Kingaroy Cooyar Rd and Nanango Tarong Rd.

"Six patients with mild to moderate injuries are requiring transport to the Kingaroy Hospital," he said.

"One patient has suffered an arm injury, while another two patients are being treated for shock and the other three are being taken in for monitoring."

An eyewitness from the scene said he was surprised no one had been killed.

"Considering one car looked to be completely destroyed from the back I'm just glad no one was seriously injured."

