Three charged with daring burglary using homemade pistol

A 27-year-old woman has fronted court for the first time after allegedly taking part in a burglary on Monday.

A young Logan woman was allegedly part of a trio who stormed a residence on Monday armed with a homemade pistol and baseball bat and went on a property-damaging rampage before police were called.

Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Marsden woman Emily Nicole Marie Blanckensee, 27, was allegedly part of the trio.

She has been charged with two counts of wilful damage and one count each of burglary while armed in company, receiving tainted property, possessing a Category H firearm, possessing unauthorised explosives, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Marsden woman Emily Nicole Marie Blanckensee, 27. Picture: Facebook

Police say they received a call about 12.45pm on Monday from a resident of Giles Ct, Jimboomba, claiming three people had forced entry to a residence and were damaging property.

"Police attended shortly after and took three people into custody as they allegedly attempted to run from the back of the property," the police spokesman told the Albert & Logan News.

"Police allegedly located a homemade firearm, ammunition and other items including a baseball bat and bolt cutters from where the offenders allegedly attempted to leave the location.

"The car that the offenders allegedly arrived in, a silver/grey Holden Commodore, had been stolen from a residence on Dennis Rd, Springwood, on January 3.

"Police searched the vehicle where they allegedly located further ammunition."

In addition to Ms Blanckensee, a 26-year-old Parkinson man and 32-year-old Shailer Park man were also charged with a variety of offences relating to the alleged burglary.

Ms Blanckensee's charges of wilful damage relate to the breaking of a chain and padlock, court documents show.

Ms Blanckensee's defence lawyer Zoe Kansky made no application for bail.

Her charges were adjourned to Court 3 on March 3 to enable the defence to make submissions on the charges.

