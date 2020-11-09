Three day delay for Qld border entry

Those hoping to cross the Queensland border on the Gold Coast Highway are expected to face delays. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Queensland Police said they have modernised the border pass system to streamline entry into the Sunshine State, but the change may leave travellers stranded for three days.

The border, which remains closed to Sydney and all of Victoria, reopened to regional New South Wales last week, and has been open to other states for some time now.

But Aussies keen to enter the Sunshine State are causing headaches for police, who say they are arriving at the border with the wrong forms, causing problems for them and hold-ups for everyone else.

Police insist the new format will reduce confusion by auto-selecting passes for applicants based on the information provided.

The new, updated system will come into effect on Tuesday and will streamline processing individual cases through an online application form.

Those hoping to enter the Sunshine State will be required to upload supporting documents for validation, but it could take up to three business days.

"This is an automated system to remove confusion and assist in speeding up processing at the border," Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said.

"The improvements to the system will further reduce the risk to Queenslanders by strengthening enforcement measures on those who seek to enter our state with false declarations.

"While most people coming into Queensland do the right thing, there have been a number of instances of people attempting to blatantly disobey the directions and make false declarations.

"The new improvements address concerns and give a very clear message that if you don't have a valid border pass, you will not be granted access into Queensland."

Freedom Day = mass exodus out of Melbourne #COVID19Victoria 😷🚗🚕🚙 pic.twitter.com/k24mehSmPx — Sophie Elsworth (@sophieelsworth) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Melbourne residents poured out of the city on Monday as coronavirus travel restrictions were lifted.

Motorists were banked up at various exit points, and police struggled to contain the crowds while temporary infrastructure was removed.

After 123 days, the ring of steel separating Melbourne and regional Victoria came down with the 25km travel limit being dropped as the state recorded its 10th consecutive day on Monday of no new cases.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday confirmed the loosening of restrictions as well as signalling further easing from November 23.

Gyms, cinemas and museums were given the green light to reopen on Monday, and hospitality venues were allowed to ramp up the number of patrons served both in and outdoors.

Victorians will also be permitted to have two people visit their home per day from the same or different household.

The Victorian border with NSW will reopen on November 23 as the latter recorded a second consecutive day of no locally transmitted cases.

This will leave Queensland as the odd state out along the nation's east coast, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk refusing to open to Sydney residents and Victorians until at least the end of November.