A swimmer has drowned in massive surf this morning despite desperate attempts by paramedics to revive them on the beach. It is the third drowning in 36 hours.
News

Three dead in 36 hours: Swimmer drowns in huge surf

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Feb 2021 9:07 AM
A swimmer has drowned in massive swells off the Gold Coast this morning in the third tragedy in just 36 hours in the deadly surf.

Critical care paramedics desperately worked on a person, reportedly an adult, on the sand at Mermaid Beach, near Hedges Ave but were unable to revive them.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.41am Saturday.

Gold Coast beaches are closed as massive swells up to 2m are whipped up by ex tropical cyclone Lucas.

Massive swells are smashing the Gold Coast today. Photo: Scott Powick
It follows the tragic double drowning just a few kilometres up the road at Broadbeach on Thursday night where gym manager Jake Jacobs, 32, and his female companion Julia Boika, 29, died after a late-night swim.

Jake Jacobs and Julia Boika tragically drowned on the Gold Coast. TV weatherman Luke Bradnam spotted Mr Jacobs’ body in the surf.
Ms Boika washed up dead on the beach about an hour later but Mr Jacobs was not found until nearly 24 hours later, spotted floating in swells off Main Beach last night.

Meanwhile on the Sunshine Coast, a man has been hospitalised stable with back injuries after being dumped in the surf at Coolum Beach.

Surfers at Snapper Rocks yesterday where swells are particularly big, whipped up by an ex cyclone. Photo: Scott Powick
Originally published as Three dead in 36hrs: Swimmer drowns in huge surf off Gold Coast

