Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Three fighting for life after crash

by Shiloh Payne
5th Apr 2020 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Three people are fighting for their lives after a car crashed in a plantation on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle incident off road adjacent to Johnson Rd in Coochin Ck at around 12.30pm where four had been injured.

A boy in his late teens suffered head and back injuries and was taken in a critical condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A woman in her 20s was also taken to hospital with critical chest and hip injuries.

A girl in her late teens suffered head injuries, also in a critical condition.

Another person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Three fighting for life after crash

crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Witness sees crop duster crash into paddock

        premium_icon WATCH: Witness sees crop duster crash into paddock

        Breaking PHOTOS: Emergency services were called to the rural property just after 6 o'clock this morning.

        CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        News ‘Someone was having a major meltdown … followed by security telling him that he was...

        Burnett tracks still open, despite park closures

        premium_icon Burnett tracks still open, despite park closures

        News A number of national parks are still open for locals to exercise after national...

        Caravan, free camping areas closed as visitors move on

        premium_icon Caravan, free camping areas closed as visitors move on

        News Council closes camping areas to encourage travellers to return home.