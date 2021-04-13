Menu
NEWS-BCM 3.11.06: Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre, Wacol : pic James Robertson
News

Three guards injured in ‘serious’ prison assault

by Rachael Rosel
13th Apr 2021 8:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two prisoner officers have been hospitalised and a third injured following an assault by two prisoners at Brisbane Correctional Centre on Monday evening.

One officer received a head injury when he was struck by a cell door that was kicked open by a prisoner.

Two responding officers were then injured while restraining the two prisoners who were in the cell.

Paramedics transported the officer with the head injury and one of the officers who was injured during the use of force to the Mater Hospital just after 6pm.

The two prisoners were restrained and moved to the Detention Unit on a safety order and the matter will be referred to the CPIU for consideration of criminal charges.

A post on the Together Queensland Prison Officers Union Facebook page called the assault "serious" and claimed a third staff member was seeking medical assistance at their own doctor.

"This assault could have been avoided if the department had installed the meal hatches we'd been asking for over the past two years," the post read.

A spokesperson from Queensland Correctional Services said that officer safety is an "absolute priority" and there will be a comprehensive review of the incident.

 

