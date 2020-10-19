Three hospitalised after Blackbutt rollover, spinal injuries

Three have been transported to hospital after a car, and the trailer it was carrying, rolled at a work site near Blackbutt. File Photo.

THREE patients were rushed to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover near Blackbutt this morning.

A QAS spokesman said a vehicle carrying one driver and two passengers flipped on the D’Aguilar Highway at Gilla at about 11am this morning.

All three have been transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

The man is being treated for injuries to his spine and arm. One woman is being treated for injuries to her abdomen, and the other to her face.

According to a QPS spokesman, the car and the trailer it was carrying rolled at a worksite, near Coulson Street.