COOLABUNIA CRASH: Three people were hospitalised on July 23 following a two car crash along the D’Aguilar Hwy. Picture: File

THREE people were hospitalised last night following a two car crash on the D’Aguilar Hwy.

Paramedics attended the incident at Coolabunia around 6.22pm, with three people sustaining minor injuries from the smash.

All patients were transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.