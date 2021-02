Paramedics have treated three people following a two-vehicle crash in Blackbutt. Photo/File

Thee people were transported to hospital last night (February 15) following a two vehicle crash in Blackbutt.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Muir and Douglas Street at 6.18pm.

Two females in their 30s and 40s with neck and chest pain and a male in his 50s were transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.