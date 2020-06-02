Three people rescued, dog revived after house fire

Emergency services on the scene of a house fire at Vineyard St One Mile on Tuesday morning.

UPDATE 2PM: THREE people and three pet dogs were pulled from a burning Ipswich home morning, after a passing police crew noticed smoke in the distance and went to investigate.

Fire crews were called to a house on Vineyard St at One Mile about 10.45am, following reports of fire from the rear of the building.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said five crews arrived to find the house still on fire.

Police were first on scene and assisted a woman, man and toddler from the house but three dogs remained inside.

QFRS area commander Ross Mutzelburg said crews brought the blaze under control quickly, but there was extensive damage to the roof and interior.

QAS Senior Operations Supervisor Ross Hodges said a woman aged in her 40s suffered burns to her shoulder and face, while an adult male and male child suffered smoke inhalation.

All were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

A fourth person who was not a resident of the house was assessed but did not require further treatment.

Three dogs, including a 17-year-old chihuahua, were rescued from the home and treated by a vet.

Mr Mutzelburg said the old dog was given oxygen and resuscitated after being pulled from the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

