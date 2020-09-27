Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three men have been taken to hospital following two separate motorbike crashes in the region. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Three men have been taken to hospital following two separate motorbike crashes in the region. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Three injured as crews race to hinterland motorbike crashes

Ashley Carter
27th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three men have been hospitalised following two motorbike crashes around the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

Just before 10am, emergency services were called to a two-vehicle motorbike crash on Peachester Rd, Peachester.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it appeared the two motorbikes had collided on the hinterland road.

Critical care paramedics treated the riders at the scene before taking them both to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

REPLAYS: Sunshine Coast hockey senior grand finals

Heart-stopping hockey finals have coaches hungry for more

A man in his 30s suffered lower limb injuries and was in a stable condition, and a man in his 60s suffered significant lower limb injuries and was in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier at Coles Creek, southeast of Gympie, a man in his 60s suffered significant injuries in a separate single-motorbike crash.

Paramedics and the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter were called to the crash about 9.30am on the Old Bruce Highway and Carlson Rd.

It's believed the rider lost control of the bike after veering onto gravel.

Police closed the stretch of road as the aeromedical crew landed and treated the man.

The man was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and was in a serious but stable condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp
coles creek rd motorbike crash peachester racq lifeflight rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed in tragedy on Burnett Highway, three children in serious condition

        Premium Content Man killed in tragedy on Burnett Highway, three children in...

        News A MAN has tragically died and three young children are in a serious condition following a horror crash on the Burnett Highway this afternoon.

        Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in car

        Premium Content Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in...

        News EMERGENCY services are on scene following a horror crash, involving one adult, two...

        Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to hospital

        Premium Content Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to...

        News THE South Burnett man was airlifted to hospital with serious full-body injuries...

        Single-vehicle crash sends three to hospital

        Premium Content Single-vehicle crash sends three to hospital

        News PARAMEDICS treated four patients, transporting three to hospital, following a...