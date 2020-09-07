Three injured in Kingaroy two-car crash
UPDATE 1.58 PM:
ACCORDING to a QAS spokesman, all three patients have since been transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.
One of the three patients is a girl in her mid-teens.
EARLIER 12.56 PM:
THREE people have been injured following a two-car crash on the D'Aguilar Highway at Ushers Road this afternoon.
According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman, emergency services attended the scene at 12.24pm today. Three patients are currently being assessed by paramedics.
Investigations are continuing.
More to come.