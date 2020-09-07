Menu
Three people, including a teenage girl, have been transported to hospital following a two-car crash. Photo: Holly Cormack
News

Three injured in Kingaroy two-car crash

Holly Cormack
7th Sep 2020 12:56 PM
UPDATE 1.58 PM:

ACCORDING to a QAS spokesman, all three patients have since been transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

One of the three patients is a girl in her mid-teens.

EARLIER 12.56 PM:

THREE people have been injured following a two-car crash on the D'Aguilar Highway at Ushers Road this afternoon.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman, emergency services attended the scene at 12.24pm today. Three patients are currently being assessed by paramedics.

Investigations are continuing.

More to come.

breaking news kingaroy car crash
South Burnett

