Three medical professionals recognised at awards

THREE South Burnett medical team members were recognised at Darling Downs Health annual staff, volunteer, and research awards.

Darling Downs Health chief executive Dr Peter Gillies said the awards were a chance to thank, recognise and celebrate staff and volunteers who do meaningful work every day to improve patient journeys and outcomes.

“The awards are our chance to celebrate the best-of-the-best and acknowledge our most innovative and inspiring team members,” Dr Gillies said.

“One of the strengths of these awards is that it is a peer-based recognition program.

“All staff are invited to reflect on who around them does a great job and lives our values of compassion, integrity, dignity, innovation and courage, as well as our vision of ‘Healthier Together.’

“This year we received more than 180 nominations of exceptional staff, volunteers, and researchers from all streams of our workforce – clinical, administration and operational.”

There were 29 finalists, with many travelling to the awards ceremony from Darling Down Health’s regional and rural facilities.

Dr Gillies said there were three finalists from the South Burnett region – Robert Lange, Jocelyn Clancy, and Cecily Labuschewski.

“Robert is the allied health team leader at Kingaroy Hospital and was nominated for the integrity award,” Dr Gillies said.

“Colleagues describe Robert as a gentleman of high integrity and values, who is very approachable, and welcomes contact and discussion.

“Both Jocelyn and Cecily were finalists for our vision award – caring for our communities, healthier together – with Cecily winning this highly contested category.

South Burnett medical professional Cecily Labuschewski with her certificate.

“Cecily is the clinical nurse midwife for Cherbourg Hospital and is described as a mentor to other staff, sharing her years of knowledge and expertise with others.

“Jocelyn is the Indigenous liaison officer at Kingaroy Hospital and is described as communicating well with Indigenous patients, family members and staff members and uplifting Indigenous people.

“To have three finalists and a winner from the South Burnett just goes to show the high calibre of our staff in this region.

“We greatly appreciate the commitment to excellence shown by of all our staff every day as they work together to care for our communities.”