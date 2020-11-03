Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Victoria's COVID case numbers 'likely to continue to fall over summer'
News

Three new COVID-19 cases as Queensland records milestone

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley, Rikki-Lee Arnold
3rd Nov 2020 10:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in hotel quarantine in Queensland, as the state also recorded an impressive milestone, going 200 days since the last coronavirus-related death.

The state's total number of active cases now stands at six, but it has been 55 days since the last case of community transmission.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the new cases via Twitter on Tuesday morning, shortly after the state's border reopened to most of NSW.

All three cases were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

Six people have died in total as a result of COVID-19 in Queensland - three people from the Metro North HHS, one on the Sunshine Coast, and two in the Darling Downs.

The last COVID-19 death in Queensland was reported on April 18, when Queensland Health said an 83-year-old man who had recently returned from an overseas cruise passed away in the 24 hours prior.


The latest update for the Sunshine State comes after Victoria also reported no community transmission for the fourth straight day, as well as no new cases in hotel quarantine.

NSW however has recorded a locally acquired case as well as two cases in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as Three new COVID-19 cases as Queensland records milestone

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mondure farmer to stand trial for backpacker sexual assault

        Premium Content Mondure farmer to stand trial for backpacker sexual assault

        Crime WAYNE Robert Green will stand trial for the alleged sexual assault of a foreign backpacker, while she was working on his farm back in 2013.

        Contenders line up after Frecklington steps down

        Premium Content Contenders line up after Frecklington steps down

        Politics David Crisafulli and Tim Mander are shaping up as potential contenders

        PHOTOS: State of Origin fun at Burnett College

        Premium Content PHOTOS: State of Origin fun at Burnett College

        Rugby League To celebrate the first 2020 State of Origin game on Wednesday, the student council...

        ‘OFF THE CHARTS’: Government worker blows four times limit

        Premium Content ‘OFF THE CHARTS’: Government worker blows four times limit

        Crime A Kingaroy government worker has been slapped with a huge fine after she was caught...