THREE patients were transported to hospital overnight follow a two car smash on a rural stretch of highway.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed crews attended the crash on the D’Aguilar Highway near Moore at 6.03pm.

Three patients were assessed and transported to Kingaroy Hospital in stable conditions for precautionary reasons following the two-vehicle crash.