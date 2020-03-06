Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOSE CALL: The remains of the Holden station wagon after a single vehicle traffic incident occurred along the D'Aguilar Highway five kilometres north of Yarraman on Thursday afternoon, March 5 2020.
CLOSE CALL: The remains of the Holden station wagon after a single vehicle traffic incident occurred along the D'Aguilar Highway five kilometres north of Yarraman on Thursday afternoon, March 5 2020.
News

Three people ‘lucky to escape’ serious single vehicle crash

Kate McCormack
6th Mar 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL that remained at the scene of the crash was the crumpled, deformed body of a dark blue Holden station wagon and a sea of emergency personnel.

A driver and two passengers were extremely lucky to escape relatively unharmed from the scene of a serious single vehicle accident in South Nanango yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said authorities were called to a crash along the D'Aguilar Highway five kilometres north of Yarraman at 3.16pm on Thursday, March 5.

"We transported three patients from the scene to the Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition," she said.

"Two of the patients had sustained suspected spinal injuries, one of the patients was a male in his 20s."

A member of a local emergency service said he was shocked by the state of the vehicle.

"All I can say is they were lucky to escape the vehicle considering the level of damage we saw," he said.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

More Stories

Show More
d'aguilar highway single vehicle crash south nanango traffic incident yarraman
South Burnett

Just In

    1200 students in isolation

    1200 students in isolation
    • 6th Mar 2020 10:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION SWEETSTAKES: Have you ‘bean’ paying attention?

        premium_icon ELECTION SWEETSTAKES: Have you ‘bean’ paying attention?

        News Donut fear, there’s plenty of time to cast your vote in this sweet little local election pre-poll!

        • 6th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
        Candidate reveals her solutions for prosperous region

        premium_icon Candidate reveals her solutions for prosperous region

        Council News Division 4 candidate Kirstie Schumacher has big plans if elected on council.

        5 Things to do this weekend

        premium_icon 5 Things to do this weekend

        News Fun things to do in the South Burnett this weekend!

        TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE: ‘It’s enough to give you the sh**s!’

        premium_icon TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE: ‘It’s enough to give you the sh**s!’

        Offbeat Toilet paper shortages ‘roll’ out into the region.