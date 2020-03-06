Three people ‘lucky to escape’ serious single vehicle crash

CLOSE CALL: The remains of the Holden station wagon after a single vehicle traffic incident occurred along the D'Aguilar Highway five kilometres north of Yarraman on Thursday afternoon, March 5 2020.

CLOSE CALL: The remains of the Holden station wagon after a single vehicle traffic incident occurred along the D'Aguilar Highway five kilometres north of Yarraman on Thursday afternoon, March 5 2020.

ALL that remained at the scene of the crash was the crumpled, deformed body of a dark blue Holden station wagon and a sea of emergency personnel.

A driver and two passengers were extremely lucky to escape relatively unharmed from the scene of a serious single vehicle accident in South Nanango yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said authorities were called to a crash along the D'Aguilar Highway five kilometres north of Yarraman at 3.16pm on Thursday, March 5.

"We transported three patients from the scene to the Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition," she said.

"Two of the patients had sustained suspected spinal injuries, one of the patients was a male in his 20s."

A member of a local emergency service said he was shocked by the state of the vehicle.

"All I can say is they were lucky to escape the vehicle considering the level of damage we saw," he said.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said the cause of the incident is still under investigation.