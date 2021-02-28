Menu
Three seriously hurt in stabbings overnight

by Danielle O’Neal
28th Feb 2021 10:14 AM
Two men have been hospitalised after they were allegedly stabbed with a knife in the Southern Downs overnight.

Police were called to a home on Alice St in Stanthorpe about 2.20am where two men had sustained serious chest and back wounds.

A crime scene was declared at the home and at another home on Wallangarra Rd where it's believed an initial altercation with another man took place.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man nearby the Wallangarra Rd home.

He has not yet been charged and is assisting police with inquiries.

The two injured men were taken to Stanthorpe Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile in East Toowoomba, a man was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was allegedly stabbed with a knife at a home about 2.18am.

Police said those involved are known to each other and investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Three seriously hurt in stabbings overnight

