Three trapped, one killed in horror crash

One person has been killed and three others injured after a shocking multi-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway near Figtree on Friday night, which left all four victims trapped in the car.

The female driver, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene while her passengers, two boys aged 5 and 10, were injured and a 15-year-old girl is fighting for life in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the multi-vehicle smash on the southbound lane of the M1, near the Masters Road off-ramp just after 7pm.

Police said a blue Holden Statesman sedan and a Nissan Juke, both travelling south, collided on the road before the Statesman hit a median strip and smashed into a tree, trapping all four occupants.

The teenage girl, who is believed to have been sitting in the front passenger seat of the Holden, was flown to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition and the two boys were taken to Wollongong Hospital.

Both are in serious conditions and were later moved to The Children's Hospital.

A woman has died and three others injured. Picture: 9 News

Police have launched an investigation.



The 29-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Nissan Juke and her 32-year-old male passenger were uninjured.

She was taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.

The crash is being investigated by police from the Southern Region Crash Investigation Unit.

NSW Ambulance said 12 crews were sent to the scene as well as two rescue choppers.

The four patients were treated for "multiple injuries" a spokesman said.

Acting inspector Nathan O'Brien said "no words" can describe the scene paramedics were faced with.

"Going to a road accident when we know there are children involved is always difficult for first responders," he said.

"Multiple patients with serious injuries can create a very challenging environment for paramedic crews. It is our responsibility to do everything we can to provide lifesaving treatment.

"Despite the best effort from paramedics sadly one patient died at the scene."

Anyone with dashcam or information about the crash is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

