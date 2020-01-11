Three years of Parkrun

The Wondai Park run celebrating their third birthday with over 80 participants donning their running shoes.

The Wondai Park run celebrating their third birthday with over 80 participants donning their running shoes.

THE WONDAI Parkun celebrated their third birthday in style this morning with over 80 runners and walkers taking over the South Burnett Rail Trail.

Competitors travelled from as far as Brisbane, Harvey Bay and Maryborough for the weekly event which aims to promote a healthier and happier planet.

CAKE TIME: The delicious birthday cake donated by the Wondai Bakery (Photo: Tristan Evert)

Wondai Parkrun event director Ros Heit said they were all very excited about the day.

"Today was our third birthday and we are expecting a big turnout," Heit said.

"The course follows the South Burnett Rail Trail and is a 5km return trip," she said.

"On special events like today we have pacers and the idea with that is to follow a pacer to hopefully achieve a certain time."

Today marked the 159th Wondai Parkrun and had seven new participants, ten personal bests and runners from eight different clubs.

Parkrun event ambassador Lachie Miners said these events are awesome for the community.

"Park run is all about creating a happy and healthy planet and getting people involved with the community," Miners said.

"It's not just about running, we are seeing more and more walkers every week," he said.

"Not only does the park run bring the community together, but it also brings people and money to the area."

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: The weekly Parkrun caters for all ability levels, walk or run. (Photo: Tristan Evert)

9 year old running prodigy Josh Williams was the first to return home with a lightning time of 19:02 and mother Lorna Williams said the Parkrun is a great opportunity to get active.

"We only discovered Josh's talent for running through the Parkrun when he was six," Williams said.

"We are so grateful for how wonderfully they support and encourage him," she said.

HOT LAP: 9-year-old Josh Williams flew home with a time of 19:02 (Photo: Tristan Evert)

Parkrun now has events at 380 locations across Australia and is primarily volunteer based according to Miners.

"Parkrun simply wouldn't go ahead with out all of the volunteers," Miners said.

"I would like to thank all of the volunteers that give up their time week in week out to make Parkrun happen," he said.

"The goal with Parkrun is to eventually be able to pull up in any town and participate in a Parkrun on a Saturday morning."