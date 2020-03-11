Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three youths have been arrested over the alleged armed robbery of a convenience store in Kelso
Three youths have been arrested over the alleged armed robbery of a convenience store in Kelso
Crime

Three youths arrested over alleged armed robbery

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
11th Mar 2020 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers, the youngest just 13, were involved in the alleged armed robbery of a Kelso store yesterday.

Police allege the youths, a pair of boys aged 13 and 17 - and a 15-year-old girls - stole food from the business on Riverway Dr just before 4pm.

When a female shop attendant confronted the group on the boys allegedly raised his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a handgun before the trio left the store.

Officers quickly attended the scene and arrested two boys, and the girl nearby.

Police seized a gel blaster pistol and no one was injured during the incident, which happened on the same day that Police Minister Mark Ryan visited Townsville and conceded changes to the Youth Justice Act are on the cards.

Mr Ryan announced the government's $10 million five-point plan to tackle the crime scourge after an unprecedented joint campaign by the Townsville Bulletin and Cairns Post pushed for change.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery crime juvenile crimes queensland crime robbery teen crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New measures to prevent coronavirus in schools

        premium_icon New measures to prevent coronavirus in schools

        News Education Minister Grace Grace says the Department of Education continues to follow the advice of Queensland Health.

        • 11th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Students head to Gold Coast for Storyfest

        Students head to Gold Coast for Storyfest

        News Country kids given the chance to mix and mingle with city peers and their favourite...

        • 11th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        Kingaroy Hospital builder fined for safety breaches

        premium_icon Kingaroy Hospital builder fined for safety breaches

        News The company has been issued with three improvement notices and one enforcement...

        BUSTED: Drug busts produce weed, meth and testosterone

        premium_icon BUSTED: Drug busts produce weed, meth and testosterone

        News Kingaroy Police managed to bust four people for possession last week.

        • 11th Mar 2020 9:30 AM