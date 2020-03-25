Thug left ex-partner with brain injuries after violent assault

‘VIOLENT AND CONTROLLING’: A man has faced court over a violent assault on his ex-partner that left her with brain injuries.

A WOMAN was left with traumatic brain injuries after she was punched in the head by her ex-partner, a man with a violent history of “disrespecting and objectifying women”.

The 31-year-old man, who cannot be named, was driving his ex-partner in June last year when they got in a heated argument and he slammed on the brakes so hard her head smashed into the dashboard and she fell unconscious.

Images of the woman’s swollen face were shown in Brisbane District Court on Wednesday, where the former Rockhampton construction worker pleaded guilty to domestic violence offences of assault occasioning bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle and breaching a domestic violence order.

Alarmingly, Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid said it was not the first time he had been convicted of violence towards a partner.

The 31-year-old dragged another partner on the ground by her hair after she spoke to a male friend, the court was told.

“The history itself paints a picture of someone who objectifies and disrespects women in violent and controlling ways,” Mr Reid said.

“And whose behaviour hasn’t ceased, despite having been given multiple opportunities by the courts.”

The Brisbane father of two had previously faced court for breaching an order by slapping and hitting another ex-partner.

Mr Reid said he dragged the woman several metres by her hair because she had “spoken to a male friend”, and when they broke up later that year he singed her hair by throwing lit cigarettes at her.

Another night he entered her house while she was sleeping and began punching her while she held her 16-month-old baby, the court was told.

He continued to torment her up until 2016 by repeatedly calling and threatening to kill her.

When she stopped picking up, he used a fake Facebook profile to contact her.

The court was told his latest string of violent offending began in June last year with a woman he had been dating for three months.

Mr Reid said police issued a protection order to keep him from going within 100m of her house after they found the woman with injuries.

But one week later, the woman invited him into her house where they drank together before going for a drive.

The court was told that at the time the man thought she was pregnant with his child and they got into a fight about her substance abuse.

“She pinched and slapped his arm and as a result of that he punched her to the side of the head with a very powerful punch,” Mr Reid said.

“He then took a hard-right turn unexpectedly and slammed on the brakes of the car, causing her head to slam into the side of the car and then into the dashboard.”

Mr Reid said she was left with multiple bruises to the face, swelling, a small subdural haematoma and “other traumatic brain injuries”.

They later discovered she had not been pregnant.

Defence barrister Gavin Webber said his client was born in Sudan and came to Australia as a refugee from Egypt when he was 14 years old.

He became a carpenter, later working in construction at Rockhampton and returning to work in a Brisbane milk factory.

Mr Webber said his client had co-operated with police and pleaded guilty at an early stage.

Judge Paul Smith said it was “very lucky” the woman did not suffer more serious injuries.

“It’s clear to me … that you have a problem dealing with your anger and women and I think you need to do something about it,” he said.

“You have got to learn how to deal with your temper.”

Judge Smith sentenced him to two and a half years’ jail.

After already serving eight months behind bars, he was given immediate parole.

The protection order was extended until March 2025. – NewsRegional

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.