Thunderstorms on cards as systems combine over South Burnett

DARK clouds are brewing in the South Burnett, promising much needed rain in the coming days.

Kingaroy and the wider Burnett region can expect showers and even the possibility of storms this evening and tomorrow, as two weather systems collide and generate the right conditions for rain.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Peter Markworth said a southerly wind surge was bringing cooler temperatures and rain along with it to the region.

“It’s also being enhanced by an upper trough which is in the area. So both of them combined are enhancing that rainfall through the region,” Mr Markworth said.

Showers are expected to develop as early as this evening, with thunderstorms also potentially developing.

The rain will continue through tomorrow with 8mm expected across the day.

The southerly change will also drop temperatures on Friday and Saturday, with the end of the week expecting a daily max of just 18C.

Mr Markworth said the dip in temperatures was due to the southerly surge bringing cooler air, coupled with cloud cover and winds gusting to 35km/h.

But it won’t last long with most of the rain clearing Friday night with just a few scattered showers expected on Saturday, and a return to warm and dry weather by Sunday.