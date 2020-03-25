Menu
Tiger TGW585
Travel

Tigerair suspends all flights, nationwide

by Alicia Nally
25th Mar 2020 2:44 PM
TIGER has stopped all flights across the country and its parent company Virgin Australia will operate on a further reduced capacity.

But Cairns remained unaffected by Virgin's cuts so far.

The Virgin Australia Group made the announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange this morning.

Tiger Airways has suspended all flights immediately today. Picture: Richard Walker
It confirmed a revised domestic schedule following the group's decision to "extend domestic capacity reductions from 50 per cent to 90 per cent, including the suspension to Tigerair Australia domestic services effective immediately".

The group will continue to operate near daily services to 17 Australian destinations for the purpose of transporting essential services, critical freight and logistics.

The group will temporarily suspend services to 19 Australian destinations from March 29 to June 14, 2020.

 

 

Virgin Australia will temporarily suspend services to the following destinations:

• Albury

• Alice Springs

• Ayers Rock (Uluru)

• Ballina Byron

• Coffs Harbour

• Cloncurry

• Darwin

• Emerald

• Harvey Bay

• Hamilton Island

• Harvey Bay

• Mount Isa

• Launceston

• Mildura

• Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore)

• Newcastle

• Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine)

• Port Macquarie

• Tamworth

 

Virgin Australia guests who are booked to travel between now and 30 June 2020 are encouraged to visit the Virgin Australia customer care hub at virginaustralia.com to request a travel credit online or obtain more information about their options.

Virgin Australia and Tigerair Australia guests who are booked to travel between now and March 31, 2020 are being provided flexibility to change their flight to a Virgin Australia service departing on or before March 27 with change fees and fare difference waived.

This can be done via our Guest Contact Centres or at the airport, subject to availability.

All other Tigerair Australia guests will be able to obtain a Virgin Australia travel credit.

Originally published as Tigerair suspends all Cairns flights

