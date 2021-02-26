Star's defiant pledge after car crash

Tiger Woods has made a bold declaration about his golfing career after reportedly being transferred to a different Los Angeles hospital.

Tiger Woods has made a bold declaration about his golfing career after reportedly been transferred to a different Los Angeles hospital this week.

The golfing legend was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from Harbor UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his leg fractures on Tuesday, CBS News reported.

The hospital didn't provide any other details, saying it was respecting patient confidentiality.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honour to provide orthopaedic trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes," Dr. Anish Mahajan, Harbor-UCLA's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Woods vowed not to let his car crash finish his career, reportedly telling friends: "It can't end like this."

The stricken golf superstar, 45, insisted that if he can play again, he will.

Tiger made the pledge as his girlfriend Erica Herman, agent Mark Steinberg and caddie Joe LaCava visited him at the medical centre in Los Angeles.

A source close to Tiger said the ace was "frustrated" and told People magazine: "He doesn't want his career to end like this.

"If there's any way at all he can continue playing, he will."

Woods was conscious and alert as he was being pulled out through the front windshield of his mangled luxury SUV following the morning wreck in Rancho Palos Verdes, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The athlete's injuries included a shattered ankle and two leg fractures. Authorities said he was not drunk at the time of the crash.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Woods has no memory of the accident and appeared to be unaware of how badly injured he was when the first deputy arrived at the scene, according to reports.

"At the hospital he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself," LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN.

Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who arrived first at the scene, told NBC on Wednesday that the golfing legend was calm, but appeared to be unaware of how badly he was hurt.

"I don't think he was aware of how gravely he was injured at the time. It could be a mixture of adrenaline, it could've been shock," Gonzalez said.

"Again it was very quick, the moment that I arrived from the moment that he rolled over, so I don't know if he had time to fully assess his injuries," added Gonzalez, who arrived six minutes after a 911 call was made.

- with The Sun

Originally published as Tiger's defiant pledge after car crash