Tight race to the end for SBRC council candidates

A CLOSE RACE: The many faces of South Burnett residents who have entered the council election later this month. Photo: Contributed

AT LEAST four of the former South Burnett Regional Council members will be sitting another term.

This comes as the mayor and division six seats are still tightly contested while the last of the votes for the 2020 election are counted.

Newcomer Kirstie Schumacher has secured her spot representing division four, winning a majority of the votes, holding a strong 40.5 per cent lead ahead of former councillor Terry Fleischfresser.

She will be joined on the 2020 South Burnett Regional Council by returning councillors Rosylyn Frohloff (Division 1), Gavin Jones (Division 2), Danita Potter (Division 3) and Kathy Duff (Division 5).

Division six’s incumbent councillor Ros Heit only manages a 0.5 per cent lead in front of newcomer Scott (Hook) Henschen in one of the closest elections for a division.

There is still 18.1 per cent of votes to be counted for division six.

Businessman Brett Otto still maintains a small lead in front of incumbent mayor Keith Campbell for the top spot.

Front-running South Burnett mayoral candidates Keith Campbell and Brett Otto.

The mayoral candidate and newcomer, Otto currently sits at 39.75 per cent of votes, edging ahead of Campbell who has 36.61 per cent of votes.

There is still 17.63 per cent of mayor votes to be counted, but fellow candidates Abigail Andersson (15.06 per cent) and Toni Ralph (8.58 per cent) have been far left behind in the race for the 2020 South Burnett mayor.

Council candidates Rhonda Trivett (Division 3), Colleen Bird (Division 5) and Terry Fleischfresser (Division 4) will not be part of the new council due to their counterparts getting majority of votes.

The seats for Division 1 and 2 were uncontested.

The Queensland Electoral Commission are yet to confirm when final election results for the South Burnett Regional Council are expected to be declared.