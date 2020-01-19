Menu
Detective Acting Inspector Jack Savage said a tip-off helped police arrest three people allegedly involved in property and drug crime.
Crime

Tip off leads to stash of drugs, guns and more

Ashley Pillhofer
19th Jan 2020 5:38 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
A COMMUNITY tip-off led police to a stash of drugs and guns in a West Mackay home.

Detective Acting Inspector Jack Savage said officers from the tactical crime squad arrested three people after a search warrant allegedly unearthed drugs, guns and tainted property.

Police allege they found ecstasy, steroids, marijuana, cocaine as well as firearms, ammunition, a flick knife and a taser.

Drugs and guns allegedly found in West Mackay home.
Insp Savage said community information helped police target drug and property offenders.

"If people want to provide information there is way they can so we can act on it," he said.

"All the information is considered sensitive."

Aaron Mark Carpenter, 23, faced Mackay Magistrates Court charged with two counts of possessing weapons, possessing ammunition, possessing drug utensils, possessing property suspected of being acquired to commit a drug offence, two counts of possessing restricted drugs and four counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

Two 18-year-old women were also arrested.

Inst Savage said specialist police units were working to crack down on property and drug crime in Mackay.

Investigations are ongoing to determine if further people were involved.

drugs bust mackay court mackay crime mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

