Titans consider shock Taylor move

Gold Coast halfback Ash Taylor is set for a shock move to five-eighth as Titans coach Justin Holbrook searches for a way to ignite the club's million-dollar man.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Holbrook is weighing up moving Taylor into the Gold Coast's No.6 jersey after elevating Intrust Super Cup gun Jamal Fogarty to the NRL.

Fogarty will partner Taylor in the halves when the Titans resume their 2020 campaign against North Queensland in Townsville next Friday night, with regular five-eighth Tyrone Roberts shifting to fullback.

Taylor struggles have been widely reported. Photo: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Taylor, 25, has made all 82 of his NRL appearances at halfback and was a gun No.7 as a junior, even making his debut for the Broncos in the key position in 2015.

But he has struggled over the past few seasons under the pressure of being halfback and the Titans' highest paid player, prompting Holbrook to contemplate making what could be a career-defining move for Taylor.

Holbrook confirmed Taylor could be wearing the No.6 against the Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Friday week.

"Yeah, definitely, that could free him up," Holbrook said. "The No.6s tend to touch the ball once or twice in a set of six.

"We all know how skilful a player Ash is. If we can get him in that type of role without having to run the team as well, he can just worry about playing. It might make his job a bit easier.

"Whether Ash is seven or six, we'll get him to play the same way. In terms of how we're going to play, I don't think it matters. I haven't really locked that in. We've just been training."

Unlocking Taylor’s ability could be huge for the Titans. Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Holbrook has made sweeping changes at the Titans after the Gold Coast lost its first two games of the season to Canberra and Parramatta in disappointing fashion.

The eight-week shutdown for the COVID-19 season suspension and confirmation gun fullback AJ Brimson (fractured back) will miss at least another two months has given Holbrook an opportunity to prepare with a new-look team.

Tyrone Peachey and Dale Copley will be the Titans' new centre pairing in place of Kallum Watkins and Brian Kelly, while Keegan Hipgrave will replace Bryce Cartwright in the back row.

The elevation of Fogarty, who made two NRL appearances for the Titans in 2017, will see Roberts replace Phillip Sami at fullback.

Fogarty, 26, has starred in the Intrust Super Cup for Burleigh over the past few years and Holbrook said he had been impressed by the tenacious playmaker.

Holbrook believes Jamal Fogarty is ready for the NRL. Photo: Mike Batterham

"He is a good organising halfback with plenty of experience," he said. "I wanted to slot him in and see how he goes.

"We've got a few options there and he's one of them. He is a good player.

"Tyrone's an extra half that has played fullback before. He understands the game really well.

"Without AJ, we've upskilled Phil Sami, who's done a good job but it's not completely natural to him.

"With Tyrone as an option there, he understands the game, defensive numbers and has the skilful attack of a half with his passing game. There are a lot of strong points for Tyrone there."

The Titans have gone from originally having a horror draw to start the season to now facing the Cowboys and Wests Tigers (at Suncorp Stadium) over the next fortnight as they search for their first win of the year.

Originally published as Titans consider shock Taylor move