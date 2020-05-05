toasttoteachers: What they’re up to during COVID-19

Visiting schools in the South Burnett today I had the opportunity to experience the amazing energy, enthusiasm and enterprise of the St. Mary's College Kingaroy staff. A big shout out to the St. Mary's team #toast2teachers @Cath_Ed_BNE pic.twitter.com/SQ1AGYeZ8O — Doug Ashleigh (@DougAAshleigh) April 29, 2020

IN THIS age of social media communication students and teachers have responded quickly to the new norm of classroom delivery.

When Brisbane Catholic Education deputy executive director Dr Doug Ashleigh visited the South Burnett this week he was impressed with the 'amazing energy, enthusiasm and enterprise' of the staff at St Mary's Catholic College at Kingaroy.

In his 'shout out to the St Mary's team' on Twitter, his post included a video put together by teaching staff that is providing an insight into the way school is being delivered under the coronavirus restrictions.

Principal Carmel O'Brien applauded the initiatives undertaken by teachers and students and the work of parents and carers who have taken on the task of instructing students at home.

Ms O'Brien said teachers had prepared video lessons, online learning and learning packs to mirror the lessons being delivered to students attending in the classrooms, ensuring no-one was being disadvantaged by the situation.

"The staff have done an amazing joy of adapting," she said.

Congratulations to the staff at St Patrick's Nanango on the awesome work taking place to support the alternate education provision for your students. I toast the team! #toast2teachers @Cath_Ed_BNE pic.twitter.com/lzGQKms2yD — Doug Ashleigh (@DougAAshleigh) April 29, 2020

Ms O'Brien said the situation had drawn on people's strengths and brought with it some unexpected positives.

"There's communication with classroom teachers. It's been a wonderful opportunity to unite the community," she said.

"We're really thrilled with the resilience of students. It's a country thing how resilient our students are - they just get on with it."

Ms O'Brien said the college was mindful of the importance for students to connect with their peers and friends and provided opportunities for them through video conferences to see and speak with each other.

"It's not always hard work. It's very important as a school to provide time for students to connect with each other," she said.

To date, class attendances have ranged from only four to about a dozen students but next week the school will see the return of Prep and Year 1 in primary school and Years 11 and 12 in secondary school.

Ms O'Brien said the staff were excited to welcome the students back and had plans in place for their return.

Dr Ashleigh also gave a shout out to the team of teachers at St Patrick's Nanango who had worked hard to solve the digital problems presented by the coronavirus.