Today host reveals severe injuries after TV accident

Today show co-host Allison Langdon has given fans an update about the nasty injury she sustained while filming a stunt for the Channel 9 show.

Langdon injured her leg while "hydrofoiling" on the Gold Coast last week and had surgery in Sydney on Monday.

"I have a nice amount of metal in my knee now and have to wait a further five weeks before I can put any weight on my right leg," she in the Today show's official newsletter. "Patience has never been a strength of mine so let's see how we go."

The presenter added: "I can't believe what looked like a pretty innocent fall has resulted in such drastic injuries."

Dramatic footage showing Langdon being rescued by two men on surfboards aired on Today. Picture: Channel 9

Due to COVID rules, Langdon's children have been unable to visit her as she recuperates in hospital.

Her son, who is clearly missing his mum, made an adorable attempt to visit Langdon.

"Little Mack, who turned four last month, told his daycare yesterday that he hurt his leg and thought maybe an ambulance should take him to hospital so he can get it fixed with Mummy," Langdon wrote in the newsletter. "Hopefully I'll head home tomorrow though as I am desperate to hug the kids."

The journalist was pulled from the water after ‘falling awkwardly’ during the segment. Picture: Channel 9.

Langdon went on to thank Leila McKinnon who has been filling in for her alongside Karl Stefanovic on the Today show.

"I texted her on the first morning at 3am to see how she liked the early alarm as it can be a real shock," Langdon wrote. "The response was something like 'you owe me Langdon'.

"Leila I really do," she continued. "From the bottom of my heart I mean it - thank you."

Stefanovic broke the news of Langdon's injury on air last Friday as he explained her absence from the show.

"She had a bit of an accident yesterday … she hurt herself really badly. She's in hospital this morning," he said as footage rolled of Langdon being pulled from the water after her accident.

Langdon was rushed to hospital following the incident. Picture: Channel 9.

The journalist, who was wearing a life vest and helmet, was seen being put on her back and dragged back to a wharf by two male rescuers.

In a statement following the incident, Channel 9 said: "After nearly an hour of incident-free filming of a segment about hydrofoiling, Ally fell awkwardly as she headed back to the marina at the end of the shoot."

It continued: "It was an unfortunate accident, and she was immediately taken to hospital.

"Both Karl and Ally had looked forward to the experience, and both had a wonderful time.

"They had a comprehensive safety induction, and a thorough run-through of all aspects of hydrofoiling.

"As with every shoot, safety requirements, briefings and subsequent after-care, are strictly followed and prioritised."

Hydrofoiling, also known as foil surfing, is a relatively new watersport which involves a winged fin being attached to the bottom of a surfboard that helps lift the rider above the water, like a hoverboard.

