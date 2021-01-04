Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
14-month-old Ava Bound has been transported to hospital with burns on her feet after standing on a metal access point sign just meters from Mudjimba Beach Park.
14-month-old Ava Bound has been transported to hospital with burns on her feet after standing on a metal access point sign just meters from Mudjimba Beach Park.
News

Toddler a ‘screaming mess’ after play area mishap

Matt Collins
4th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fun family day at Mudjimba Beach turned into an excruciating night in hospital for 14-month-old Ava Bound.

Ava's mum Abbey Brown had been watching her daughters play at Mudjimba Beach Park at 1pm on Sunday when she turned away for a split second.

What followed were the bloodcurdling screams of a toddler in excruciating pain.

Ava's dad sprinted over to help his young daughter who had stepped on the metal access point sign for a nearby electrical box.

Young man stabbed 'repeatedly' in group attack

Huge cocktail bill leads to late-night drunken fight

The harsh midday sun had turned the metal access sign into a hotplate and little Ava's feet felt the full impact.

14-month-old Ava Bound has been transported to hospital with burns on her feet after standing on a metal access point sign just meters from Mudjimba Beach Park.
14-month-old Ava Bound has been transported to hospital with burns on her feet after standing on a metal access point sign just meters from Mudjimba Beach Park.

"One of the mothers touched it and said it was like a hot barbecue," Ava's mum said.

"She was a screaming mess. She was throwing herself out of my hands."

Nearby parents came to assist with buckets of icy water before paramedics arrived and transported Ava to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"That was heartbreaking - the screams to get her in the ambulance," Ms Brown said.

Ms Brown was angry the high-temperature hazard was located just metres from a popular children's play area.

She feared it wouldn't be the last time a young child is burnt on the metal plate.

"You wouldn't think there would be metal on the ground in the park," Ms Brown said.

"Any child in the park could have done that."

Sunshine Coast Daily has approached Sunshine Coast Council for comment.

mudjimba beach sunshine coast university hospital toddler burnt
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police find drugs, weapons, ammo in New Year’s Eve bust

        Premium Content Police find drugs, weapons, ammo in New Year’s Eve bust

        Crime A Murgon man and woman entered the new year with a court date after a search warrant uncovered a range of illegal items.

        PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        Premium Content PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        News This Qld woman planned to legally end her life in Switzerland before her disease is...

        BUSTED: Burnouts, drug drives mark poor start to new year

        Premium Content BUSTED: Burnouts, drug drives mark poor start to new year

        Crime As 2020 ticked over into 2021, five locals had already managed to secure themselves...

        It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Premium Content It’s a boy! Meet the South Burnett’s first baby born in 2021

        Community Tegan Hatley and Matthew Silburn welcome the South Burnett’s first baby of 2021.