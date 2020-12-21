Menu
News

Toddler critical following near drowning

by Kyle Wisniewski
21st Dec 2020 6:55 PM
A near drowning on the Gold Coast has resulted in a toddler being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Paramedics and High Acuity Response Unit went to the scene off SeaWorld Drive to treat the young girl.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital following the incident at 4:55pm today in a serious condition.

The event follows a lifeguard finding the body of Brisbane resident Alvin Prasad on Mermaid Beach about 9.15am this morning after he went missing during a moonlit swim at Surfers Paradise early on Sunday morning.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au


Originally published as Toddler critical following near drowning

