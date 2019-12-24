Menu
Paramedics rushed the boy to Mackay Base Hospital.
Child, 9 months, taken to Townsville after being hit by car

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Dec 2019 8:14 AM | Updated: 2:02 PM
UPDATE: A YOUNG boy was transferred to Townsville Hospital overnight after sustaining a serious head injury. 

Early reports suggest the nine month old was hit by a car. 

A spokeswoman for the Townsville University Hospital said the boy arrived in a stable condition last night. 

INITIAL: PARAMEDICS rushed to a home at Finch Hatton after reports a toddler had been injured in an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian last night.

The boy sustained head injuries during the incident, just before 7pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said he was taken in a serious but stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital under emergency lights and sirens.

The Mackay Hospital and Health Service has been contacted for comment.

finch hatton mackay ambulance mackay base hospital mackay hospital and health service mackay qas
