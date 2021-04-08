Menu
A mother and her boyfriend are charged with manslaughter after a three-year-old girl was allegedly left to die in a hot car.
Crime

Toddler’s hot car death case in court

Hugh Suffell
by and HUGH SUFFELL
8th Apr 2021 1:24 PM
A mother and her boyfriend charged with manslaughter after a three-year-old Townsville girl was allegedly left to die in a hot car have again had their matters mentioned in court.

Laura Rose Peverill and Aaron Danyel Hill were charged in November 2020 after Peverill's daughter was found dead inside her car.

The matters were again mentioned in the Townsville Magistrate's Court on Thursday, April 8.

 

Laura Black and Aaron Hill (PICTURED) are seen leaving Townsville watch house, after being charged with manslaughter over the death of a three year old girl in a car. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Laura Black and Aaron Hill (PICTURED) are seen leaving Townsville watch house, after being charged with manslaughter over the death of a three year old girl in a car. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

The court heard a full brief of evidence requested by Mr Hill's defence solicitor Mr Anderson Telford was yet to be received from the prosecution.

Mr Hill's matter will return to court on April 15 for mention.

Ms Peverill will have her matter mentioned on May 19.

 

hugh.suffell@news.com.au

Originally published as Toddler's hot car death case in court

aaron danyel hill court crime laura rose peverill

