TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE: ‘It’s enough to give you the sh**s!’

SHORTAGE GIVING PEOPLE THE SH**S: The national toilet paper shortage appears to have "rolled" into town and residents are in a bit of a bog.

IT APPEARS the 'bog roll' certainly does stop in Kingaroy, with the Australian-wide panic buying response to coronavirus pushing residents to stock up on their three ply (and all the other makes and brands).

Empty shelves are all that greet customers at both the Kingaroy IGA and Woolworths stores, and customers are in two minds about the whole septic situation.

Kingaroy parents Janelle Wigg and Anthony Evans say there is cause for concern and would rather be prepared if the worst does eventuate.

"I think there is cause for concern," Kingaroy woman Janelle Wigg said.

"I don't know what the outcome with this coronavirus will be but it's good to be prepared either way.

"We've been purchasing an extra few tins of food each time we've come to the shops, it can't hurt."

Other residents are just plain bum-boozled as to why people have their knickers in such a knot.

The national toilet paper shortage has even extended to the small country town of Kingaroy where the local Woolworths didn't have a single roll in sight.

"It's just panic purchasing," Lyndsay Sleeman said.

"The media has blown this out of control. I don't understand why people are stocking up on months worth of items - it isn't going to be the disaster the media are making it out to be.

"My daughter and I were at the PA in Brisbane yesterday and the Woolies there didn't have a single roll of toilet paper left."

Other residents found the whole situation absolutely poo-posterous.

"It's enough to give you the sh*ts, isn't it?" Wayne Livingstone chuckled.

"We've just come back from Newcastle and the panic purchasing down there is outrageous but I didn't think the same thing would happen here in little old Kingaroy."

One young mother pointed out the lack of toilet paper was actually going to be a real concern for families who are genuinely going to have to go without now until the shops could restock.

"I didn't think people would react this way here when we don't have any confirmed cases within the South Burnett," Caitlin Jensen.

"This is just people going into unnecessary panic mode and now they've caused a legitimate pain in the bum for people who really need a packet of toilet paper."

Anthony Evans disagreed and said he'd rather be overly cautious and prepared than have to go without.

"We've been doing research on the internet and watching the news and we can see the number of deaths are on the rise," he said.

"What's worse is it's getting harder for the health authorities to locate where the initial source of infection has come from, which is a legitimate cause for concern in my personal opinion."

Regardless of whether or not South Burnett's reactions are justified or not, staff at the local IGA said there's no need to be overly concerned about what you're going to have to resort to wiping with at your house.

"There might be a shortage of toilet rolls on the shelf at the moment, and people might have to wait a day or two before out next order arrives, but you certainly won't need to go without for very long," one cashier said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from Woolworths said the national four pack quantitiy limit implemented yesterday is still in place.

"We're continuing to work closely with our suppliers to ramp up deliveries and production to maintain stock availability for our customers," he said.

"Our teams are working round-the-clock to replenish our stores with key essentials.

"The vast majority of the products in our range remain available for our customers as normal.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by temporary stock shortages and thank them for their patience."

Kingaroy IGA declined to comment at this point in time.