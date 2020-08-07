Menu
A man has been dragged 50m after trying to stop fuel thieves at the United petrol station in Kingaroy. Photo: Holly Cormack
News

Toowoomba car used in horror hit and run

Holly Cormack
7th Aug 2020 9:48 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM
A KINGAROY service station attendant was hospitalised with multiple injuries after he was dragged 50 metres by a man fleeing the scene of a fuel theft in a stolen car.

Kingaroy police senior sergeant David Tierney said the car was stolen from Toowoomba on August 1 and had also been used in multiple stealing and break and enter offences in the Highfields and Kleinton areas.

At 10.44pm on Wednesday night, a fuel attendant at the United fuel station on Youngman St attempted to stop a man from leaving the business after he refuelled and made an attempt to drive off without paying.

Newscorp understands the attendant was then struck by the vehicle, which proceeded to drag him along the road for 50 metres, before he was eventually thrown off.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to Kingaroy Hospital with head, shoulder, and arm injuries.

CCTV footage from the United petrol station is being used to locate the man.

The stolen car was found burnt out at Kingsthorpe at 3am Thursday morning.

Police are still searching for the male driver as investigations continue.


