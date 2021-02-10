Toowoomba disability service looking to expand into Kingaroy

Breakaway Toowoomba is looking to expand their services into Kingaroy. Photo/Contributed.

A Toowoomba based disability services has its sights set on Kingaroy, ready to build supported independent living accommodation.

Breakaway Toowoomba will be holding community consultation sessions on Monday February 15 at the Country Woman's Association Hall from 9.30am - 11.30am to gauge if there is a need for supported independent living accommodation in Kingaroy.

A spokeswoman from Breakaway said they currently have investors ready to build.

“Breakaway is keen to work with these investors to bring our services to you and provide a supported independent living house in Kingaroy if there is a need,” the spokeswoman said.

Breakaway’s supported independent living provides assistance to those with a disability wanting to move into their own home.

Their support staff will work with participants to achieve their goals and to learn the basic day to day tasks including meal planning, paying bills and routine household tasks.

Breakaway currently supports numerous people to live independently.

Breakaway Toowoomba supports people to live independently. Photo/Contributed

They are seeking interest from NDIS participants who would be interested in moving into their own home.

Breakaway CEO Carolina Williams said Breakaway’s vision is to ensure people with a disability live a life of quality and are self reliant, independent and included in the community,” Ms Williams said.

“This move will help us achieve that.”



Breakaway has been providing quality support and respite services to people with a disability, their carers and families since 1986 in Toowoomba and across the Darling Downs.

Started by a small group of parents who saw the need for this vital service, Breakaway is now a leading provider, employing nearly 150 people locally and continuing to provide services in respite, supported independent living, emergency support, community participation along with daily living and domestic assistance.

For further information on Breakaway visit our website www.breakawaytmba.org or call on (07) 4639 5100.

