Toowoomba man found with 4300 child porn images

JEREMY Brock Biber was sentenced to 15 months in jail after police found him in possession of 4300 child exploitation images on two separate occasions.

On June 8, Biber appeared in the Toowoomba District Court and pleaded guilty to four counts of a failure to comply with reporting obligations, one count of possessing child exploitation material and one count of using a carriage service to access child pornography material.

The court heard the 25-year-old Biber was serving two suspended jail sentences, one of 15 months and the other of 18 months, when police searched his phone on June 26, 2019 and found 4203 explicit images of children.

Police also discovered he had access to mobile internet, and social media accounts including WhatsApp, Instagram and Hangouts - possession of which violated reporting conditions for Biber's prior child exploitation convections.

The court heard a follow up compliance check on October 19 uncovered 93 images and one video of child exploitation.

In sentencing, Judge Nathan Jarro said society would not tolerate Biber's actions.

"Your offending is abhorrent and inconceivable to the community that people such as you derive some sort of sick, evil, depraved pleasure from viewing such images," he said.

"You yourself contribute to a market for this warped behaviour.

"Children are vulnerable and they deserve the protection of the law.

"On the other hand, you, and people like you, deserve contempt by the community."

Judge Jarro activated the suspended sentences and issued a third, cumulative jail term of 15 months for most recent offending, with a parole date at September 17, 2020.

Biber had served 234 days of pre-sentence custody.