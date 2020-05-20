Toowoomba man helps in hunt for coronavirus treatment

A MONTH after recovering from coronavirus, Toowoomba man Alan Yorkston has joined the fight to find its treatment.

A former magistrate, Mr Yorkston contracted the virus while on holiday in Vietnam in March.

On his return home, his condition worsened, and he was placed on oxygen at the Toowoomba Hospital.

"It was pretty horrific, I wouldn't wish it upon my worst enemy," Mr Yorkston said.

"My mind was active, but my body wasn't doing what it was supposed to do - it was a relief (to recover)."

Yesterday Mr Yorkston attended the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Donor Centre in Toowoomba to donate convalescent plasma.

Having recovered from the virus, his blood plasma contains antibodies which help fight the illness.

The plasma will be used to treat patients in clinical trials, both as a form of direct treatment and as a medication called COVID-19 Immunoglobulin, which may provide passive immunity against the infection.

HELPING HAND: Lifeblood Toowoomba enrolled nurse Sonya Glaser checks on Alan Yorkston as he prepares for his plasma donation. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"I've been giving blood for a long time," Mr Yorkston said.

"I would feel excited to be able to help stop some of the suffering going on."

Lifeblood is the first Australian organisation to collect these plasma samples, however the same method is being trialled in many countries across the world.

"We're encouraging people in the community who have had coronavirus to take part in this trial by donating plasma," Lifeblood Toowoomba group account manager Sandee Thompson said.

Former Toowoomba magistrate Alan Yorkston is part of a Lifeblood convalescent plasma collection program for people who have recovered from coronavirus COVID-19, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer Kevin Farmer

"To take part, people need to be recovered and symptom-free from the disease for 28 days - they could be playing a big part in the solution to this problem."

Those interested in the program should contact the centre on 13 14 95.