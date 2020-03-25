Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Ambulance
Generic Ambulance
News

Toowoomba resident dies of coronavirus

James Allen
by
25th Mar 2020 8:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 68-year-old Toowoomba resident has died from coronavirus this afternoon at the Toowoomba Hospital.

Garry Kirstenfeldt passed in an intensive care unit, while his wife and family remain in self-isolation, describing him as "kind and adorable."

Mr Kirstenfeldt contracted the disease while onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise which docked in Sydney last week, and is said to have had underlying conditions prior to contracting coronavirus.

This comes as Darling Downs Health confirmed a new case of COVID-19 earlier today. 

This case also came after a traveller returned to Toowoomba.

Queensland Health have confirmed this is the second death in the state after a 77-year-old Sunshine Coast woman died in Sydney, also with a previous health condition. 

Some information gathered was provided by the ABC .

coronavirus editors picks health toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How South Burnett gyms are combating coronavirus

        premium_icon How South Burnett gyms are combating coronavirus

        Sport As gyms across the country close their doors, gym owners and trainers in the South Burnett have come up with a number of solutions to keep their members fit and...

        What does a coronavirus test involve?

        premium_icon What does a coronavirus test involve?

        Health Here's everything you need to know.

        NO ID, NO ENTRY: The IGA enforcing strict entry rules

        premium_icon NO ID, NO ENTRY: The IGA enforcing strict entry rules

        Offbeat The local IGA has taken their precautions to the next level

        PHOTOS: Mystery box encourages students to write

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Mystery box encourages students to write

        News ‘Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it an escaped animal from the circus?’