Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Patrick Wallace, 18, has been remembered as a much loved member of the school.
Patrick Wallace, 18, has been remembered as a much loved member of the school.
News

School pays tribute to former student killed in crash

Alexia Austin
7th Jul 2020 10:34 AM | Updated: 8th Jul 2020 5:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE head of Toowoomba Anglican School has paid tribute to Patrick Finn Wallace, who lost his life in a crash on the Gore Hwy on Friday.

Simon Lees said Mr Wallace had joined the school as a Year 6 boarder in 2014 and was a "much loved member" of the school.

"During his time with us, he held the leadership positions of school prefect and Connal House Captain and was an accomplished artist, sportsman and musician," Mr Lees said.

"Paddy graduated in 2019 and was training to be a boilermaker combined with a science major in horticulture.

"The school is devastated for the Wallace family and this news will deeply affect our community."

Mr Wallace's former classmates paid tribute to him online.

"Forever in my heart brother, fly high," a former TAS head boy posted on Facebook.

"Rest in peace Paddy, gone too soon," another student wrote.

Read more on the story here.

More Stories

school students toowoomba anglican school tribute piece
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        premium_icon Snake bite victim airlifted to safety

        Breaking Reports of a snake bite inside a national park has left emergency crews scrambling to access the victim

        Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        premium_icon Murgon boy arrested after alleged bathroom blaze

        Crime Police have arrested a young boy after he allegedly set a rest room on fire.

        Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        premium_icon Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

        News A former bank will be converted into a seven-bedroom, two story accommodation...

        REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        premium_icon REVEALED: The project to secure water for our towns, farmers

        Rural The long-awaited shortlist of promising infrastructure projects to meet local water...