TOP 10: Quirkiest homes on the Southern Downs
WHEN it comes to housing, the Southern Downs likes to do things a little bit differently.
Residents draw on the rich history and stunning landscape as inspiration, turning heritage buildings into homes and cliff-faces into death-defying backyard activities.
For those seeking a home that doubles as a conversation-starter, here are the top 10 weirdest and wackiest homes in Warwick and surrounds.
THE UFO
It might not fly, but this home's circular shape will certainly make a discerning buyer look twice. The purpose-built concrete tank house was designed by Riddel Architecture and completed by the current owners in 1995.
It boasts natural insulation and amazing views, nestled on the top of a hill in the private area of a multiple-occupancy property.
Location: North Branch
Cost: $355,000
BARBIE'S PINK PALACE
The key prerequisite to renting this three bedroom apartment on Palmerin St is an intense love of the colour pink. From the walls, to the doors, to the bathtub, everything is painted in a soft blush.
Together with the chandeliers, loud carpets, and cheap price it's the perfect abode for the girliest of girls seeking easy walking to town.
Location: Warwick
Price: $185/week
A SLICE OF HISTORY
For those who reflect on their formative years fondly, this converted school offers a taste of old-school nostalgia. This timber cottage was originally the Leyburn Primary School, built in 1862, but now boasts three bedrooms, a bar, and its very own dam.
Set on a lush 1,897m2 allotment, this property is amid a whisper quiet street and has peaceful outlook onto a leafy, private backyard.
Location: Leyburn
Price: $220,000
THE FINAL STOP
Train enthusiasts look no further: Your dream home awaits. These two carriages have been converted into a one bedroom home, with one section containing the sleeping quarters while the other offers a kitchen and lounge.
Unique fittings will pique the interest of ardent train buffs as the carriage are still on the wheels and train tracks with the couplings and fittings still in place.
Location: Elbow Valley
Cost: $395,000
ROOM WITH A PEW
This beautiful space was once the St Aidans Anglican Church and many of its original features remain, including stained glass windows and expansive wooden ceilings. For those unafraid of sleeping under the watchful eye of God, the one bedroom home offers a quiet escape in the leafy town of Tannymorel.
The quirky charm would lend itself to a dream holiday getaway, enabling its owners to capitalise on the recent upswing in domestic tourism.
Location: Tannymorel
Price: $199,000
BIRD'S EYE VIEW
This home sits high above the clouds at 1020 metres above sea level, on Mount Colliery. The views are spectacular, but they're not the only benefit of such a unique location. From the backyard, all it takes is the right equipment, a little bit of luck and a lot of courage to quite literally fly with the birds.
The three bedroom property offers a several "launch points" for hang-gliders and paragliders to journey down the valley in style.
Location: Mt Colliery
Price: $1.1M
LONG JOURNEY HOME
Cobb & Co has become an established part of Australian folklore commemorated in art, literature and on screen. Now, for one lucky homeowner, it could become part of their own personal history, too. The last Australian Cobb & Co stagecoach ran in Queensland in August 1924, and one of its few remaining depots was lovingly resorted into warehouse-style accommodation.
The five bedroom property at Yelarborn features rustic ironbark timber, a short walking distance from the post office and the local pub.
Location: Yelarbon
Cost: $372,000
THE GLASSMAKER'S ESTATE
This one-of-a-kind property offers two creatively designed residences and a round house for entertaining, each with 180 degree views from Wildash to the Great Dividing Range.
The home, built 35 years ago, is entirely self-sufficient, allowing its owners to go decades without paying for a power bill.
Location: Wildash
Price: Offers over $550,000
HOME AMONG THE GUM TREES
A log cabin with a modern twist is nestled deep within the bush near Pratten. Featuring modern amenities and stylish iron bark woodwork, this one bedroom home offers an escape from the demands of working life.
The eco-friendly hideaway features a master bedroom, study and space for a home office or art studio. If the serenity is too lovely to leave, the surrounding forest would support selective logging for timber milling for an additional income.
Location: Pratten
Cost: $275,000
NO PUB? NO PROBLEM.
For the men who have dreamt of a pub on their doorstep, this Murrays Bridge home can do one better. The converted shed offers a perfect retreat after a hard day's work, complete with barstools, swinging lounges and wood fireplace.
The large family residence is surrounded by established lawns and gardens and features 5 bedrooms, 2 good sized bathrooms, modern country kitchen, separate dining area, formal lounge, wraparound sunroom as well as a large undercover outdoor entertaining area.
Location: Murrays Bridge
Price: $760,000