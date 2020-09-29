TOP 15: Burnett’s biggest sporting moments of 2020 so far

15 of the biggest sporting moments from 2020 so far. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

IT HAS been a very unusual year for sport with a number of codes being cancelled or having to seek new ways to run a competition.

From cancelled grand finals to broken age old records, these are fifteen of the biggest sporting moments from 2020.

1. Weil brothers smash school records

One of the first school sporting events to come back post COVID was the Nanango State High School athletics carnival, where Harrison and Cooper Weil absolutely dominated their age groups.

Harrison (year 10) won every event except one, breaking the long jump record set in 1996, the triple jump record set in 1987 and the 400m record set in 1986.

Cooper (year 7) also came away with first place in every event except one, breaking records in discus, triple jump, shot put, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and equalled the long jump record previously set by his brother.

Cooper also competed in the All School cross country championships where he finished 12th in a field of south east Queensland‘s top runners.

He then represented South Burnett at the Wide Bay basketball trials where he was selected in the Wide Bay team to compete a the state trials held at Carrara in October.

2. Northern Stars claim inaugural Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge

After two washouts, play commenced on a new junior representative T20 series between the Northern Stars and Southern Bulls, made up of U17 players from across the South Burnett.

The first match on February 22 had the Northern Stars open the batting with Harry Sippel the standout hitting 62 runs off his first innings.

It was Chris Kerkow who was most impressive for the bowling side taking 2/1/0.5.

With a total of 9/126 off the 20 overs, the Bulls had a big job ahead of them.

The Southern Bulls all out for 60 runs the Northern Stars took the win by 66 runs.

In the second match on March 8 the Stars won the toss, elected to bat and made 108 runs off the 20 overs, losing five wickets.

In reply the Bulls hit 9/86 with Fletcher Brown and Matthew Early the top scorers.

3. South Burnett Saints make preliminary finals

Another competition that was drastically affected by COVID was the Darling Downs AFL, featuring a never before seen eight week competition, plus finals.

For the first time in the club’s history both the men and women’s teams progressed through to the preliminary finals.

The men finished the home and away season with 5 wins and three losses with the women’s taking three wins and six losses.

The club also hosted it’s first ever reserve grade match, breaking training attendance numbers in the lead-up.

4. The l aunch of South Burnett’s first backyard ultra

On A property 11km outside of Nanango, a 6.7 kilometre course was developed to become the South Burnett’s first backyard ultra-marathon circuit.

Organised by Nanango School Teacher Timothy Walsh, Dead Cow Gully Backyard Ultra has attracted attention from running communities across the country.

Walsh hosted three training sessions in the lead-up to the event attracting an elite list of runners.

The event is scheduled to take place on April 3, 2021.

5. South Burnett cricket grand final cancelled

After months of tightly contested competition, the final match of the season between Murgon and District Cricket Club and the Kumbia Rattlers was cancelled as a result of coronavirus.

A first for cricket in the region the grand final win was awarded to Murgon due to the fact they finished the season on top of the ladder.

The Rattlers upset the Kingaroy Devils in the semi-finals however, were denied the opportunity to play for top honours.

6. Wondai Running Festival

One of the first large scale events to bounce back after restrictions eased was the Wondai Running Festival and it was a record breaking turn out.

Taking place on 25–26 July, the event featured a Dash for Cash, All Abilities Race, Family Fun Run, McEuen Forest Run as well as a 10 kilometre rail trail run, 21.1 kilometre half marathon and a 42.2 kilometre marathon.

Local runners completed their first marathons, competitors showed mental strength to walk 8km to the finish and a world renowned runner labelled it as one of his favourite events ever.

7. Cherbourg boy gets signed to the Brisbane Broncos

After playing his junior footy for the Cherbourg Hornets, Selwyn Cobbo showed he has what it takes to make the NRL, putting pen to paper on a two year deal with the Brisbane Broncos.

The former Murgon State High student was the school’s first Indigenous school captain and was named in the 2020 Queensland Under 18 Emerging Origin squad.

Selwyn played for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Mal Meninga Cup last year and was selected for Wynnum-Manly’s side this year.

8. Reddacliff brothers regional swimming medal haul

Eight members of the Kingaroy Redfins swim club travelled to the Wide Bay swimming championships on March 7–8 on the Sunshine Coast with Alex and Matty Reddacliff taking home six medal between them.

Alex finished with a second in the 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke, 400m freestyle and a third in the 100 freestyle.

Matty took home a second in the breaststroke and a third in the 50m freestyle.

Matty has also been selected in the South Burnett U10’s AFL team to travel to Gympie for a carnival.

The other six competitors all achieved new personal bests with Sarah Adcock swimming in seven races, setting seven new personal bests.

9. South Burnett sisters represent QLD at national titles

Olivia, Mackenzie and Sophie Grundy were all selected to represent Queensland at national titles with Olivia and Mackenzie for triathlon and Sophie for polo cross.

The Kingaroy High students follow a gruelling training schedule and dedicate majority of their spare time to training and competitions.

Olivia and Mackenzie swim four times a week, ride four times a week and run three times a week.

Sophie, who is the oldest of the three was part of the QLD athletics team in 2018 competing in javelin and is now preparing to head to Ballarat for the national polo cross championships.

10. Kingaroy athlete completes 100-mile ultra-marathon

Kingaroy runner Deon McLean competed at the Tarawera Ultra-marathon in New Zealand last weekend, where he finished 59th in the 100 Mile Endurance Run.

It took McLean 27 hours, 9 minutes and 28 seconds to navigate the course that bypassed rainforests, lakes, waterfalls and featured an elevation gain of more than 4000 meters.

McLean, who is no stranger to endurance running, trained and competed along side good mate Shaun Cavanough.

McLean has competed in several endurance events in the past including the 100km Kokoda Challenge on the Gold Coast and another 100km event in the Blue Mountains.

It was a significant step up from the 100km races according to McLean

11. Frank Fisher Cup

Named after legendary Cherbourg athlete Frank Fisher, the Frank Fisher Cup came to a close in Cherbourg on Sunday March 8 with the Central QLD Barramundis taking on the South West Emus in the plate final and the Wide Bay Stingrays playing the Sunshine Coast Bunyas in the cup final.

The four teams battled it out in a series of games with the Wide Bay Stingrays winning the cup final 18-10 and the Central Queensland Barramundis claiming the plat final 26-12.

12. Burnett Rugby League season cancelled for first time in history

It was news everyone knew was coming but no one wanted to here.