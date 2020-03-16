TOP 3: Vote for the South Burnett’s best PT

IN SHAPE: Personal trainer Nicole Eckart was one of the 14 South Burnett Personal Trainers nominated.

WE'RE on the hunt for the South Burnett's best personal trainer.

We asked and you answered by nominating your top 14 local personal trainers.

We have now narrowed it down to the top three.

The winner will be crowned the South Burnett's best personal trainer and will get a write up in our paper with pictures.

Top 3: Who is the South Burnett's best personal trainer?

Taleah Eckart

Vote

The top three nominees are:

1. Taylah Curley from Nanango

Nominated by Nicole Eckart

"I have never seen someone perfectly fit into the career. The fastest learner with such a beautiful soul. So friendly and welcoming and has such a passion for fitness. For a rural region, we really do have the best of the best."

2. Taleah Eckart from Kingaroy Fitness Centre

Nominated by Steven Eckart

"Taleah Eckart. She's dedicated and committed to helping her clients reach their goals. Great with keeping kids fit during school holidays. She also has done a lot of charity work."

3. Christian Sutton from Conquer Fitness

Nominated by Chris Teena

"Christian Sutton from Conquer Fitness. He helped me smash goals, goals that I never thought would be possible. Pushed me, encouraged me, taught me the skills I need to continue my fitness journey. Always respectful and tailored to your ability."