Top 5 athletes from 2019

Jordan Drew in high spirits as his team made it to the grand final for the Intrust Super Cup competition.

2019 saw athletes from all disciplines reach new heights of success in another stellar year for South Burnett Sport.

With athletes making representative debuts to success on an international scale, lets look back at some of the year’s top athletes.

Taliqua Clancy

Australia’s medal drought was broken when Taliqua Clancy took Bronze at the 2019 World Beach Volleyball Championships earlier this year. It’s been 16 years since Natalie Cook and Nicole Sanderson also got bronze. Clancy was also awarded best scorer, most effective from the service line and recorded the highest block and spike throughout the competition.

Jordan Drew

With stints in the Broncos u20’s and the Townsville Hawks, former Nanango Stag Jordan Drew played his first season injury free making it to the Intrust Super Cup grand final for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls. Drew overcame significant challenges with multiple concussions leaving him sidelined in 2018 and questioning his future in the sport.

James Packer and Shaun Pukalus

The future is looking bright for pair James Packer and Shaun Pukalus who made their Queensland AFL debut earlier this year. The former South Burnett Saints were selected to represent the state in the u16 NAB Championships and are both regulars in the Brisbane Lions academy. Travelling back and forth to Brisbane for training and games shows the boys are committed to their AFL future.

Courtney Sipple

Another future sporting star to come out of the South Burnett region is cricketer Courtney Sipple. The youngster made her debut for the Brisbane Heat this year after an impressive season winning the u18 National T20 Championship and Katherine Raymond Shield. Sipple is now aiming to become a regular on the roster for 2020.

Dominique Sandow

A name that rings a bell, Dominique Sandow is heading down a path of NRL success. The youngster was selected as one of the top 30 players to attend an u14 Brisbane Broncos training camp earlier this year. He also led his side to grand final glory and was awarded player of the match, player of the year and South Burnett junior Eagle award.